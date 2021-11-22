Alma Jean Woodard

With deep sorrow and much love, we mourn the passing of Alma Jean Dempsey Woodard on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at the age of 91.
Jean was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, to the late Omer L. Dempsey and Eva Jane Lewis Allison. She was blessed to be reared by her special grandparents, the late Lue Ellen and Mary Lawrence Dempsey and loved as one of their own children.
Jean was united in marriage to her husband, the late Charles Leon Woodard, for 66 years. She spent her life residing in Frankfort, Kentucky, where she retired from Schneley Distilleries after over 30 years of service. Jean was a member of Memorial Baptist Church.
She enjoyed her retirement years with her loved husband vacationing and fishing in Florida, gardening, cooking and spending time with her family and special neighbors that she loved dearly. Above all, she cherished her family and friends. She treasured her grandchildren.
She will be lovingly remembered by her son, Charles Scott (Katrina) Woodard; grandson, Charles Coleman Woodard; granddaughter, Dena Grace Woodard; her special niece, Sharon Lee Woodard; sister, Peggy (Freddie) Wiley; sister, Carol McDonald; aunt and uncle, whom she loved like siblings; JoAnn Watkins and Letcher Dempsey; and by her beloved great nieces and nephews. She was also blessed with many loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Leon Woodard; sister, Patsy Wilhoite; aunt, Alice (Neville) Woodard, Margarite Myers, Mary “Mag” Hoover, and Louise (Rusty) Barber; uncles, Willard “Brooks” Dempsey, Foster “Shorty” Dempsey, Orville J. “Bob” Dempsey, and Jimmy Dempsey.
Serving as pallbearers are Steven Scott True, Neville White, Danny Branham, Mark Watkins, Gary Wayne Rogers, David Boggs, Bob Kelly, Chris Curtsinger with honorary pallbearers being Frank Layne and Scott McCann.
Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home, located at 312 Washington St., Frankfort, Kentucky, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Mike Colston officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. service time on Friday.
Flowers are welcome and expressions of sympathy may be made in Jean’s name to Memorial Baptist Church, 130 Holmes St., Frankfort, KY 40601.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Alma Woodard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
