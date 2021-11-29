LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Alma Satterly Milburn, 86, will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home. Milburn died Sunday at her home. 

