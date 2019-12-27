Mrs. Alma Semones Anderson, age 99, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Lancaster Health and Rehabilitation Center. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Mike Colston officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from noon until 1 p.m. service time on Monday.
She was born Nov. 1, 1920, in Frankfort, a daughter of the late Herbert Semones and Verlie Penn Semones and was the wife of the late Herbert Wallace Anderson.
Mrs. Anderson loved God, her family and her church. She enjoyed traveling and simply just loved life. Mrs. Anderson was a member of Memorial Baptist Church in Frankfort.
Mrs. Anderson is survived by her son, Michael I. Anderson and his wife, Wanda of Fort Lawn, South Carolina; two grandsons, Kenneth Anderson of Monks Corner, South Carolina, and Kevin Anderson (Chas) of Indian Trail, North Carolina; five great-grandchildren, Kameron Anderson, Drew Anderson, Spencer Anderson, Dylan Anderson and Harper Anderson; and one great-great-grandson, Hunter Anderson.
Mrs. Anderson is preceded in death by her husband, Wallace Anderson; her parents; and four brothers, Charles Semones, Harland Semones, Tommy Semones and Edward Semones.
Serving as pallbearers will be her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Memorial Baptist Church.
