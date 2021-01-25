LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Alvin Huston Perry, 97, will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Gash Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared at www.gashmemorialchapel.com. Perry died Sunday.

To plant a tree in memory of Alvin Perry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription