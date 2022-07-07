Alvin Owens, age 77, passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at his home. He was born February 23, 1945, in Perry County, Kentucky, the son of the late Watson Owens and the late Polly Jane Bush Owens. 

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by four brothers, Adron Owens, Elmer Owens, Arvil Owens and Kenneth Owens; two sisters, Bessie Cornett and Geneva Thomas Stewart. 

He is survived by his wife, Bobbie Jean Owens; and three children, Richard D. Owens (Lydia), Carla M. Owens Spencer (Brian) and Harlan A. Owens; four grandchildren, Daniel Joseph Owens, Adrian Spencer, Jessie Owens, Riley Owens; and by six great-grandchildren; two brothers, Everett Owens and Orson Owens (Kathy); and two sisters, Georgia Garland Coleman and Sharon Russell. 

Services will be held at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home in Hazard, Kentucky.  

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

