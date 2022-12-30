LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Alvin Ray Cox, 77, will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Cox died Dec. 30.

