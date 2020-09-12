LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Aly “Don” O’Nan, 69, will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday. O'Nan died Saturday.

To plant a tree in memory of Aly O’Nan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

