LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Aly “Don” O’Nan, 69, will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday. O'Nan died Saturday.
Recommended for you
Load comments
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Today's e-Edition
Latest Local News
- Red Bulls snap 4-game winless streak, beat DC United 2-0
- Fontana's stoppage-time goal helps Union beat Revolution 2-1
- AP Top 25 Takeaways: Fun Belt upest; Big Ten comeback?
- Islanders' Lamoriello named NHL general manager of the year
- Franklin County boys soccer team plays to tie
- Stuard, Hahn, Percy share Safeway Open lead at Silverado
- Werts' long TD run gets Georgia Southern past Campbell 27-26
- Braves beat Nationals 2-1 behind Anderson's strong outing
Most Popular
Articles
- Mays seeking shock probation for murder sentence
- Daniel Mutchler
- Former Franklin County Schools finance director sentenced to 10 years for false tax returns
- Frankfort man indicted for August pursuit
- Man gets 20 years in accidental fatal shooting, could receive shock probation
- Quiet start to Derby Day: Frankfort restaurant nixes long-standing breakfast for COVID
- FCS, Frankfort Plant Board join forces to provide more internet access
- PHOTOS: Artist completes two more murals downtown
- Guest columnist: The changed lives vs. conversion therapy bans
- Police, fire blotter (Sept. 4-7)
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Guest columnist: It's time for Frankfort citizens to act (18)
- Steve Stewart: Sower-May alliance proves the fickle nature of municipal politics (18)
- Climate advocates weigh in during KyMEA Integrated Resource Plan presentation (13)
- 'Save Our U.S. Postal Service': Group rallies in front of USPS Saturday in support of postal service workers (13)
- Letter: It's time for a community conversation about local parks (11)
- DFI creates online petition in support of TIF for Parcels B, C (10)
- Letter: Now is important time to remember Voltaire's words (8)
- Steve Stewart: Frankfort needs cohesion in economic strategy, execution (8)
- Letter: Sadly, city government continues to be dysfunctional (7)
- Parker shares, challenges potential reason for firing (7)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.