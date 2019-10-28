Amanda K. Smith, 39, received her angel wings Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. She is the daughter of Alvin and Donna Catlett Smith of Frankfort.
She is survived by her parents; a daughter, Graci Smith; a brother, Shane (Mandi) Smith; a nephew, Carter Smith; a niece, Hannah Smith, all of Frankfort; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
No services are planned. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.