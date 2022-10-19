A Mass of Christian Burial for Ambrosia Ramirez Callejas, 40, will be 7 p.m. Monday at Good Shepherd Catholic Church. Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared at www.harrodbrothers.com. Callejas died Monday.

To plant a tree in memory of Ambrosia Callejas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

