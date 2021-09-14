LAWRENCEBURG – A gathering of family and friends for Amy Beth Powell Hughes, 52, wife of Brian Hughes, will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Hughes died Monday at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

To plant a tree in memory of Amy Hughes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription