Amy Darlene Rawlins

Amy Darlene Dennis Rawlins, 57, passed away Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Services will be held at Choateville Christian Church on Monday, May 8, 2023, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Mike Napier officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at Choateville Christian Church from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Monday.

Born in Frankfort, Kentucky, on July 17, 1965. Amy was the daughter of the late Edmund Dennis and Frances I. Cheser Dennis. She graduated from Western Hills High School and went on to work as a program coordinator for the Alcoholic Beverage Control branch of KY State Government.

