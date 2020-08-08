GEORGETOWN — Services for Amy Newman Devers, 47, will be planned at a later date. Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill, Versailles, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at ClarkLegacyCenter.com Devers died Thursday.

To plant a tree in memory of Amy Devers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription