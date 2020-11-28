LAWRENCEBURG — Private services will be held for Amy Elizabeth Shryock, 32, daughter of Bobby and Marilyn Peach Shryock, at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Shryock died Saturday from complications of pneumonia at UK Bluegrass Hospice Care in Lexington.

To plant a tree in memory of Amy Shryock as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription