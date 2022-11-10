Amy Joy (Butler) Thomas, 51, passed away on November 7, 2022. A celebration of life service will be held at First Baptist Church, 201 St. Clair Street, Frankfort, Kentucky, on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 1 p.m. with Dr. Keith Felton and Rev. Richard Summers officiating. Visitation will be held from noon until 1 p.m. service time at the church. A private family interment will be held at a later date.

Amy Thomas pic.jpg

Amy Thomas

Amy Joy (Butler) Thomas was born September 2, 1971, to the late Arthur Carl Butler and Frieda Renee (Bennett) Butler. She was united in marriage to Glenn James Thomas and they spent 28 years together until her passing. Amy received a Bachelors Degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Kentucky and remained a lifelong alumni.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription