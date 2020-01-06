Andrea Corie Kring, age 41, passed away at home on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Dr. Mark Royster officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. service time on Thursday.

Andrea was born in Frankfort on Dec. 28, 1978. She graduated from Frankfort High School, attended Eastern Kentucky University, and worked as a hairstylist.

She is survived by her parents, Phillip Kring (Cathy) and Irene Patenaude (Ray); sons, Justin Burger and Andrew Gaines; uncle, Greg Kring; siblings, Michelle Fister (Jamie), Maggie Taylor (Ian), Emma Scott (Daniel), David Kring, Mitchell Patenaude and Bart Patenaude. She was also blessed with many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Otto Kring, Kenton McDonald, Corine Mitchell Carpenter, and James and Emma Meadows.

Serving as pallbearers will be Jamie Fister, Ian Taylor, Simon Taylor, Bill Burger, Troy Gaines and Mitchell Patenaude. Honorary pallbearers will be Daniel Scott, Alexander Taylor, Kylie Jones, Vicki Hockensmith and Leigh Wiley Burress.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

 

