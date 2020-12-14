LOUISVILLE — A private funeral service for Andrea Michelle Lewis, 38, will be at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, in Frankfort, with burial to follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.  Lewis died Friday.

To plant a tree in memory of Andrea Lewis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

