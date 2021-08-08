LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Andrew Gilbert “Andy” Smith, 44, husband of Kelly Jo Smith, will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Hope Community Church. Visitation will be 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday at Hope Community Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Smith died Thursday in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

To plant a tree in memory of Andrew Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

