MIDWAY — Services for Andrew Johnson Devers IV, 34, will be planned for a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Clark Legacy Center. Condolences may be expressed at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Devers died July 7.

To plant a tree in memory of Andrew Devers, IV as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

