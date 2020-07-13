MIDWAY — Services for Andrew Johnson Devers IV, 34, will be planned for a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Clark Legacy Center. Condolences may be expressed at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Devers died July 7.
