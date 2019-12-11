Andrew Lee “Biddie” Mason Sr., 92 passed away on Saturday, Dec. 7, with his children at his side. He was born in Franklin County to the late Willie and Adell Mason, and a longtime member of First Corinthian Baptist Church.
Prior to his retirement, he was the owner and manager of Mason’s Grocery.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 12, from 5-8 p.m. at First Corinthian Baptist Church, 214 Murray St., and Friday, Dec. 13, from 11 a.m.-noon. Funeral will follow at noon. Rev. Leslie W. Whitlock will officiate.
Andrew is survived by his children, Andrew Jr. (Dorothy), Shelia Burton, Stephen (Marilyn), Kevin, Juanita Gay Lee and Andre Anderson; grandchildren, Steve, Iris, Matthew, Tyler, Tori, Jonae and Omega; great-grandchildren, Mykell, Evan, Marcus, Ava, Pierce, Nyla, Josiah, Simone, Jaydian, Lillia and Jenesis; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Andrew was preceded in death by his wives Juanita and Mary Lillian; three sisters, Lillian Lightfoot, Mae Sanders and Billie Johnson; three brothers, Charles Mason, Edgar Mason and Eugene Mason.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Kings Center.
Arrangements are being handled by W.T. Shumake & Daughters Funeral Home, Louisville, Kentucky.