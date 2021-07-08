Andrew Vance

Andrew Kyle Vance, 34, died on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Lexington, KY. He was born in Ft. Lauderdale, FL, on Dec. 11, 1986.

He was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Cynthia Bonner Vance.

Andrew (Drew) was survived by his father, David H. Vance and stepmother Lynn of Lexington, KY; stepsister, Jessica Lauren Caudill, Lexington, KY; and grandmother, Carolyn Hough, Lexington, KY. He was also survived by his birth family, including his mother Jennifer Adams Carter, Stuart, FL; sister, Lauren Carter Thomas (Cliff), Luray, VA; brother, Sidney Carter, Stuart, FL; grandmother, Beverly Faneuff (Jerry), Stuart, FL; and grandfather, Thomas Adams (Ann), Greensboro, GA.

Drew loved being in the country and was a "MacGyver" tinkerer by nature. He always had a "work around" to every mechanical problem.

He was well known for his sense of humor and ability to make people laugh.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Clark Legacy Center, Frankfort, KY, followed by a service/sharing time at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Lexington Rescue Mission. clarklegacycenter.com

