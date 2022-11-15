Andrew Hamilton Griffith died at Baptist Health in Lexington, Kentucky, on November 13, 2022, after a sudden flare of interstitial lung disease.

Andy was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, on March 4, 1942, to the late Austin and Gertrude Franklin Griffith. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a letter carrier in Frankfort for 35 years, retiring in 1999. While working full-time for the post office, he attended night school at Kentucky State University where he received a BA in Business Administration. His sparkling wit and personality made him many friends along his route through the years.

To send flowers to the family of Andy Griffith, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Nov 23
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, November 23, 2022
3:00PM
Rogers Funeral Home
507 West 2nd Street
Frankfort, KY 40601
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Celebration of Life begins.
Nov 23
Visitation
Wednesday, November 23, 2022
2:00PM-3:00PM
Rogers Funeral Home
507 West 2nd Street
Frankfort, KY 40601
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription