Andy Saylor OBIT pic.jpg

Andy Saylor

Andy Saylor, age 87, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at noon with Bro. Chuck Umholtz officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until noon service time on Friday.

Mr. Saylor was born in Harlan, Kentucky, on Oct. 22, 1933, to the late Andy Saylor Sr., and Nannie Belle Evans Saylor. He retired as a crane operator and was a member of Operation Engineers 181 for 55 years.

Mr. Saylor was a Christian man, who loved the Lord and was a member of Beechridge Baptist Church. He was an avid fisherman and bluegrass musician, who especially loved playing the fiddle and mandolin.

Mr. Saylor always had a joke to tell and his grandchildren’s photos ready to share. Above all, he loved his family and grandchildren dearly.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Betty Frances Perry Saylor; children, Leisa Drexler (Tom) and Glen Andrew Saylor (Sharon); grandchildren, Thomas Saylor (Leah), Andrew Saylor, Morgan Saylor, Emily Drexler and Matthew Drexler; nieces, Donna Fee, Bonnie Kerr and Ethelene White.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Don Saylor.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Andy Saylor as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription