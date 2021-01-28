Angela Darlene Smith, 49 died Wednesday afternoon at Frankfort Regional Medical Center with her sisters by her side.

Daughter of the Late Brenda Sue Smith and Bobby Joe Smith. She is survived by her sisters, Tina Satterly (Eddie) of Lawrenceburg, and Melissa Shelton (Richard) of Frankfort; and her nieces and nephews.

She was an avid Louisville fan, she loved watching her Cardinals play. She loved spending time with her family and friends.

Services for will be 6 p.m. on Tuesday, February 2, 2020, at Forks of Elkhorn Fellowship Hall. David Trautwein will officiate. To follow state guidelines, we ask you to wear your mask.

Her cremains will be laid to rest with her parents.

