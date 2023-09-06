A celebration of life for Angela Lynn Clifford, M.D., 75, of Versailles, will be held at a later date at Clark Legacy Center in Frankfort. Clifford died Sunday, Sept. 3, at University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington.

To plant a tree in memory of Angela Clifford as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

