Services for Angela Marie Reyes Green, 54, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Green died Tuesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Angela Green as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

