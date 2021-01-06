Angela Gail Todd, 59, passed away Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021.

Angela was the wife of Jack Todd of Jefferson, Georgia, and the daughter of James E. "Jim" Nalley and the late Nita Gail Jordan Nalley of Frankfort.

Arrangements are under the direction of Flanigan Funeral Home of Buford, Georgia. An online tribute is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Angela Todd as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

