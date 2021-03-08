Graveside services for Ann B. Colyer, 84, widow of Richard Leigh Colyer, will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Colyer died Monday.

