Services for Kemmery Ann Edgington Banta, 57, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Capital City Christian Church. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church. Arrangements are under the care of Rogers Funeral Home. Banta died Friday.

To plant a tree in memory of Ann Banta as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription