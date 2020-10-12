SHELBYVILLE — No services for Ann Bartosh, 74, wife of Jim Bartosh, are planned at this time. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Bartosh died Saturday.
Recommended for you
Load comments
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Today's e-Edition
Latest Local News
- Raiders' win at KC shows signs of progress under Gruden
- Charlie Moore, 1952 Olympic 400 hurdles champion, dies at 91
- Taylor Hall saw only positives in signing with Sabres
- Joe Morgan, driving force of Big Red Machine, dies at 77
- GM had personal stake in protecting Titans from COVID-19
- Rams roll toward division play after sweeping NFC East
- Herman will sing "Eyes of Texas" and respect those who don't
- Falcons name Raheem Morris interim replacement for Quinn
Most Popular
Articles
- Two dead, child unharmed after murder-suicide
- Former Franklin County sheriff back on patrol after landing job with Georgetown PD
- Adam R. Davis
- Family still searching for answers in Bryan Cox death
- Police, fire blotter (Oct. 7)
- Beshear to step up enforcement of mask mandate, says more would obey it if Trump wore one, criticizes the president's tweet
- Frankfort man indicted on assault, imprisonment charges
- Lane configuration set for East Main Street
- Proposed ethics provision reignites debate over Parker firing; city changes tax rate
- TIGER Grant work uncovers old trolley line; officials say project still proceeding on schedule
Images
Videos
Commented
- Guest columnist: Before voting, read the party platforms and study the words of Founding Fathers (15)
- Guest columnist: End the war on America's police officers (14)
- Guest columnist: KCDC is to recruit, not represent, industry (14)
- Ask the City Commission Candidates: What changes should Frankfort make in its economic development strategy? (14)
- Letter: 'Russian mob' infiltrating evangelical community, NRA and GOP (13)
- State Journal complaint says city violated open meetings law prior to firing city manager (9)
- Trump, first lady test positive for COVID-19 (9)
- Letter: McConnell using food aid as bargaining chip for next COVID-19 relief bill (9)
- On 200th anniversary of Daniel Boone's death, two cemeteries still claim his remains (8)
- Back and forth over PR firm dominates city commission work session (7)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.