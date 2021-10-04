Ann Curtis, 77, wife of Jasper Curtis Sr., passed away on October 1, 2021, in Frankfort. Ann was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, on December 1, 1943, to the late Fred and Sarah Hedden Doss.

She was retired from Union Underwear. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Debbie Willard; son, Dewey (Missy) Willard, both of Frankfort; stepson, Jasper Curtis Jr.; sisters, Betty Curry, April Engler, Phyllis Durham; grandchildren, Randi Burge and Brandon Willard; great-grandchildren, Chase Burge, Weston Burge, Kaylee, Bella Rosie, Gracie and Gabe Willard; her step-grandchildren, Felicia Curtis and Rusty Curtis; and step-great-grandchildren, Logan, Landon, Jack and Kaylee; lastly, several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Leona Doss; and brother, R.L. Doss.

Funeral services will be Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Bro Johnny Dunbar will officiate. Burial will follow in Masonic Cemetery in Stamping Ground.

Serving as pallbearers will be Brandon Willard, Dewey Willard, Eric Burge, Larry Flynn, Larry Price and Chuck Gravett. Visitation will be Wednesday from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. www.clarklegacycenter.com

Service information

Oct 7
Funeral
Thursday, October 7, 2021
11:00AM
Clark Legacy Center - Versailles Rd
3000 Versailles Rd
Frankfort, KY 40601
Oct 6
Visitation
Wednesday, October 6, 2021
6:00PM-8:00PM
Clark Legacy Center - Versailles Rd
3000 Versailles Rd
Frankfort, KY 40601
Oct 7
Burial
Thursday, October 7, 2021
2:00PM
Masonic Cemetery
KY Hwy 227
Stamping Ground, KY 40379
