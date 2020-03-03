cropped Ann D. Crowe.jpg

Ann Duvall Crowe

Ann Duvall Crowe passed away on March 2, 2020, in Louisville, Kentucky. She was born to the late William S. and May R. Duvall on April 11, 1927, in Detroit, Michigan.

She was a graduate of Elkhorn High School, Frankfort, Kentucky, and attended University of Kentucky, Lexington, Kentucky.

Mrs. Crowe retired from state government and also worked for National Distilleries, George T. Stagg Distillery, H & R Block, Louisville Urban League and Derby Day at Churchill Downs.

She was a member of Highview Baptist Church, Fegenbush Lane, Louisville, Kentucky, and a former member of the First Baptist Church, St. Clair Street, Frankfort, Kentucky.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joseph F. Cross; son, Jerry Combs Jr.; grandson, James E. McDaniel Jr.; brother, William T. Duvall; and a sister, Agnes D. Underwood.

She leaves behind her daughters, Laura Thompson, of Frankfort Kentucky, and Sarah Combs, of Knoxville, Tennessee; a grandson, Christopher Cross (Amanda), of Frankfort, Kentucky; a great-granddaughter, Audra Cross; and great-grandson, Coen Cross, of Frankfort; a sister, Barbara Capsel, of Louisville, Kenutcky; and a brother, John Duvall (Sondra), of Frankfort, Kentucky; and several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Cremation services were provided by Heady-Hardy Funeral Home.

In memory of Ann, donations may be given to the Humane Society or St. Jude's Children Hospital.

