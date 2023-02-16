Ann E. Gordon, of Lake Wales, passed away Sunday, February 12, 2023, at Astoria Senior Living in Winter Haven. She was born September 12, 1925, in Scott County, Kentucky, to the late George and Pearl Ellis. She moved to Lake Wales from Florence, Kentucky, in 1976.

Ann was a bookbinder for Macke Bookbinders and was a member of Church on the Hill in Dundee. She was previously active in the Senior Circle at Lake Wales Hospital and the Women's Mission Unit with her church.

