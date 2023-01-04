Ann Edzell (Snyder) Harrod, 84, of Keswick, Virginia, died on December 17, 2022, in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Ann Snyder Harrod.jpg

Ann Edzell (Snyder) Harrod

Born August 5, 1938, in Frankfort, Kentucky, she was the daughter of Drs. William Seth and Grace Bryan (Rollins) Snyder.

