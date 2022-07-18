Services for Ann Elizabeth Adams Woolums, 89, widow of Artice L. Woolums, will be 1 p.m. Friday, July 22, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Friday, July 22, at the funeral home. Woolums died Saturday, July 16.

To plant a tree in memory of Ann Woolums as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

