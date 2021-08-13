VERSAILLES — Services for Ann English Brock, 79, wife of Bobby Brock, will be 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at Journey Church. Visitation will be 2 p.m. until the time of service at the church Saturday. Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill, is in charge of arrangements. Brock died Tuesday. 

To plant a tree in memory of Ann Brock as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

