Ann Gardner Johnson, 75 of Frankfort, KY, formerly of Paris, KY, went to be with her Lord on Friday, August 6, 2021, at Central Baptist Hospital following a short illness.
She was the daughter of the late Nancy Miller Poe and Robert Brown Gardner.
She is survived by her daughters, Michele Noel (Mike), Lori Durham (Patrick); grandchildren, Emily Bryant (Shawn), Katelyn Smith (Hayden), Brandon Smith (Cassie), Laura Durham (Alisha), Megan Fallis (Doug); great-grandchildren, Jacqueline Sue Smith, Kolton Layne Bryant; niece, Patricia Davis; nephew, Billy Davis; and many dear friends, including the extended family from across the yard.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Brown Gardner; mother, Nancy Miller Poe; sister, Nancy Brown Davis (Randy); brother, Robert Bradford Gardner (Estrella); and son, James Howard Johnson.
She retired from Kentucky State Government after 37 years of service and went on to graduate college to be a surgical technician and medical billing and coding specialist.
Ann was a member of Bridgeport Christian Church and choir, Sweet Adeline’s choir, and had a love of theatre spanning over forty years. She won an Oscar for Best Actress in the rendition of “The Tide Shall Cover the Earth.”
Her love of cemetery preservation started while working at the Kentucky Historical Society. She created her own business called Sacred Ground and would give presentations upon request of the importance of laws and how to properly maintain a family cemetery.
She created the Frankfort Cemetery Ghost Walk that ran for two years while she was employed by the Frankfort Cemetery. She wrote the script, gathered the actors, organized the truck and wagon for the public to ride through the cemetery and hear different "ghosts" tell their tale about their life and how they passed away.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Shelby County Community Theatre.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 21st, at 1 p.m at Bridgeport Christian Church, 175 Evergreen Road, Frankfort, KY 40601.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
