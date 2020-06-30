VERSAILLES — A graveside service for Ann Lee Baker McCray, 91, widow of Howard McCray, will be noon Thursday at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. McCray died Monday.

To plant a tree in memory of Ann McCray as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

