Graveside services for Ann Long Dean, 94, will be noon Monday, Sept. 26, at Sunset Memorial Gardens Chapel. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Dean died Monday, Sept. 19.
Recommended for you
Load comments
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Today's e-Edition
Latest Local News
- Southern Baptists cut ties with LGBTQ-friendly church
- US guarding against overconfidence in Presidents Cup
- Migrants sue Florida governor over Martha's Vineyard flights
- Bills CB Dane Jackson avoids major injury, out of hospital
- Big 12 teams finding identities as conference play looms
- Editorial Roundup: United States
- Texans place C Britt on reserve/non-football illness list
- World Cup Watch: Tough start at Milan for US defender Dest
Most Popular
Articles
- Kentucky is set to vote on two amendments in November
- On a mission: Navajo woman walks through Frankfort on her way to nation's capital
- You Asked: Who is responsible for maintaining landscaping in the Second Street corridor?
- A vicious cycle: Stolen bike leads to drug, gun charges
- FPD: Local traffic stop escalates to police chase
- Taliyah LaShae Thomas
- You Asked: What is the purpose of the orange flags at Green Hill Cemetery?
- City app gives residents 21st century access to municipal services
- Two Franklin County sites listed on new Discover Kentucky Archaeology
- Police, fire blotter (Sept. 16-18)
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Guest columnist: Biden proves many Americans are dummies (22)
- Fiscal court votes to reject planning commission's recommendation on Duncan Road (13)
- Guest columnist: Celebrate Ky.'s right to work protections this Labor Day (11)
- Letter: GOP is demonizing the IRS (10)
- John Arnett: Time for us to move on (10)
- Guest columnist: What do you need to know about monkeypox? (8)
- Second Street Corridor Project nearly complete — Sept. 1, 2022 (7)
- Guest columnist: How our schools benefit from economic development projects (7)
- Fiscal Court establishes two additional findings of fact in Duncan Road matter (7)
- KCDC president to present regional development strategy to Frankfort/Franklin County (7)
- Guest columnist: Recurring opt-in requirements protect public workers (6)
- African Americans 'very literally built this town' (6)
- Guest columnist: Bourbon should keep growing in Ky., but we need help (6)
- Guest columnist: 'I am opposed to electric cars being crammed down our throats' (6)
- Buffalo Trace builds up whiskey production operation to keep up with worldwide demand (5)
- Guest columnist: Best practices for a better Kentucky (5)
- SJ Digs: Local school districts focus on preventing school shootings (5)
- Bourbon benefit raises more than $1.4 million for flood efforts (4)
- Editorial: Duncan Road zone change highlights need for public input in comprehensive plan process (4)
- Letter: Legislators should donate session salaries to flood relief (4)
- Planning Commission approves Eastwood Shopping Center for rezoning (4)
- Ben Mackin: Recording family history before it is too late (4)
- Guest columnist: Inadequate state funding leaves Ky. teachers with meager raises (4)
- Guest columnist: Why won't Buffalo Trace follow the Comprehensive Development Plan? (4)
- Letter: So what's the rush? (3)
- Letter: Voting yes on zoning text amendment will disenfranchise voters (3)
- Letter: Local homeowner worried about effects of black whiskey fungus (3)
- City commission tables humane society road decision (3)
- Tabled: Planning commission delays bourbon warehouse decision pending comprehensive plan update (3)
- Fiscal Court approves zone change request for embattled Duncan Road property (3)
- U.S. Department of Interior puts up a roadblock on the proposed Lakeview sports complex (3)
- Shepherd: Public paid $1.2M for pension investment report, has a right to know its contents (3)
- Letter: SCOTUS is not done messing with Americans (3)
- Special prosecutor in Banta murder case expelled from Ky. Commonwealth's Attorneys Association (3)
- Paving the way: Buffalo Trace tests plastic asphalt mix (3)
- Guest columnist: No election fraud in Kentucky (3)
- Guest columnist: More work needs to be done to prove we're worthy of good fortune (3)
- Editorial: Funding access road to animal shelter must be a team effort (2)
- Editorial: Knowles commended for a job well done (2)
- Letter: 'Definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different result' (2)
- Letter: Cite sources when referencing data (2)
- Guest columnist: Bourbon warehouses should be sited away from city, schools, neighborhoods (2)
- CARTOON: Thank you your majesty (2)
- Guest columnist: Some school districts hiking taxes despite rising property values, revenues (2)
- Chanda Veno: 'Laughter is the shortest distance between two people' (2)
- Kentucky is set to vote on two amendments in November (2)
- Guest columnist: The flood and the failure of leadership (2)
- Letter: Buffalo Trace could find a safer site than Peaks Mill (2)
- Guest columnist: Old places do matter (2)
- Guest columnist: Stop stressing about battles and win the war (2)
- Kentucky Farm Bureau to host annual country ham breakfast, auction (2)
- New name, big plans: Elkhorn Creek RV Park under new ownership (2)
- Guest columnist: FDA must stay the course and ban Juul (2)
- City Commission candidates weigh in on KCDC during DIG Frankfort forum (2)
- Franklin County's football team uses lessons learned to defeat Western Hills (2)
- Kentucky football game Saturday can be streamed by FPB cable customers (2)
- Paddle for a Purpose to benefit Woods and Waters Land Trust (1)
- County Parks Committee pushes forward in process to form sports tourism commission (1)
- Guest columnist: 'Redaction is a vital tool in the open government tool chest' (1)
- Letter: 'Taking up for the quiet ones of the land' (1)
- FOOTBALL: Franklin County Vs. Woodford County — Sept. 16, 2022 (1)
- Authors to host book discussion at Liberty Hall (1)
- Wellness check leads to local man's arrest (1)
- You Asked: Who is responsible for maintaining landscaping in the Second Street corridor? (1)
- Guest columnist: Labor, unions and the necessity of work (1)
- Guest columnist: 'We have no time to lose' (1)
- CARTOON: Parcels B and C a pain in the foot (1)
- Shantyboaters to set out in search of a simpler life on the river (1)
- WesBanco Student of the Week: Hadleigh Flynn is turning heads at Bridgeport (1)
- Franklin County's football team loses at Ballard 44-8 (1)
- City commission presents new tax rates, solid waste fees (1)
- On a mission: Navajo woman walks through Frankfort on her way to nation's capital (1)
- Letter: Cheney lost her House seat, but won hearts of Americans (1)
- Franklin County volleyball team stays unbeaten with win over Frankfort (1)
- Guest columnist: Opportunity thrives in Kentucky (1)
- Beshear offers defense on issues looming in reelection bid (1)
- Guest columnist: Did taxpayers get what they paid for in Calcaterra report? (1)
- What you should be aware of before moving to NYC (1)
- City picks Messer Construction for transit center/parking garage project (1)
- Kentucky State Police to conduct safe school training Friday (1)
- Sterling ‘Foxie’ Tracey (1)
- Chicago-based artist, FHS grad to open art exhibit at the Grand (1)
- Police: Frankfort man confesses to illegal sex acts, pornography charges (1)
- Federal jury convicts former KSP lieutenant colonel of conspiracy to misappropriate weapons (1)
- FPD: Local traffic stop escalates to police chase (1)
- CARTOON: Terrified in space (1)
- Guest columnist: 'When workers win, we all win' (1)
- Kentucky State marching band heading to Pepsi National Battle of the Bands (1)
- What are your thoughts on the newly-reopened Second Street corridor? (1)
- White Castle celebrates reopening with Habitat for Humanity fundraiser (1)
- You Asked: When will Versailles Road between Laralan Avenue and the East-West Connector be paved? (1)
- Franklin County firefighters conduct swift water rescue training (1)
- CARTOON: Should Kentucky legislators donate their salaries to flood relief? (1)
- Letter: True patriots support truth, rule of law, right to vote (1)
- City app gives residents 21st century access to municipal services (1)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.