Ann McCabe

Ann Elizabeth McCabe (Flanagan), age 76, a longtime resident of Frankfort, Kentucky, passed away peacefully at home, on August 11, 2022, with her beloved husband by her side.
Ann was born in Englewood, New Jersey, on February 26, 1946, to the late Edward and Florence Flanagan.
A love story you most likely wouldn’t hear of today: Ann met Laurence William McCabe III (Larry) when Florence and Ann picked him up while he was hitchhiking to his grocery stocking job. As the story goes, Florence stated, " I simply couldn't just drive by the young man." Ann, embarrassed and unamused by her mother’s gesture, must have changed her mind as they married three years later, on October 22, 1966.
Ann, a proud soldier’s wife, devoted her life to her two daughters and husband. Throughout Larry’s 29-year Army career, the family relocated frequently, and with every new destination, Ann ensured she filled each home with love and memories. With her keen eye for decorating, every house was perfectly appointed, set for entertainment, and adorned with photos of family adventures and loved ones.
Known for her room-brightening smile, glistening blue eyes, and infectious laugh, Ann was loved by both military and civilian communities. An avid baker, gardener, golfer, Bible study leader and dog-lover, her greatest joy was a good giggle in the company of her husband, daughters, grandchildren and friends.
Ann is survived by her husband; daughters, Tracy and Heather and their spouses Bob and Mark; grandchildren, Alex and Ellie; brother, Ted (Edward) Flanagan; sister-in-law, Rozlyn; nephew, Eddie; niece, Kelly; cousin, Courtney; and Larry’s three brothers, spouses, children and grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held on September 25, 2022, from 3-6 p.m. at the Frankfort Country Club, preceded by a family service at her home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made in honor of Ann to the Simon House Shelter in Frankfort, Kentucky.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
