Mildred Ann Mitchell Pulliam, 84, passed away on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home with Rev. Tim Jumpp officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. service time on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home.
Mildred Ann Mitchell Pulliam was born on March 15, 1939, in Frankfort, Kentucky, to the late Orville Albert Mitchell Sr. and Dorothy Helen Pulliam Mitchell. She was a homemaker, loving wife, mother, grandmother and a member of Evergreen Baptist Church. Mrs. Pulliam was also an avid University of Kentucky Basketball fan.
She is survived by her husband, Eugene Thomas Pulliam; one son, Bradley Pulliam; two daughters, Julie Pulliam and Karen Pulliam; four grandchildren, Brian Pulliam, Brandon Pulliam, Benjamin Pulliam and Brooke Pulliam; one great-granddaughter; brother, David L. Mitchell Sr. (Susan); sister, Mary Jumpp (Tim); several nieces and nephews; special friends, Helen Hawkins, Mary Hughes, Brenda Hedden; and her beloved cats, Katie, Buffy and Whiskers.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by three brothers, Orville Mitchell Jr., Donald Mitchell and Jack Mitchell; and two sisters, Jean Clark and Rachel Parrish.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Mrs. Pulliam’s caretakers, Tammie Conway, Shirley Smither and Lois Larson.
Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends.
Flowers are welcome. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Coats for Kids, 1121 Collins Lane, Frankfort, KY 40601 or L.I.F.E. House for Animals, 14 Fido Court, Frankfort, KY 40601.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
