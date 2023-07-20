Mildred Ann Mitchell Pulliam, 84, passed away on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home with Rev. Tim Jumpp officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. service time on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home.

Ann Mitchell Pulliam copy.jpg

Ann Mitchell Pulliam

Mildred Ann Mitchell Pulliam was born on March 15, 1939, in Frankfort, Kentucky, to the late Orville Albert Mitchell Sr. and Dorothy Helen Pulliam Mitchell. She was a homemaker, loving wife, mother, grandmother and a member of Evergreen Baptist Church. Mrs. Pulliam was also an avid University of Kentucky Basketball fan.

To plant a tree in memory of Ann Pulliam as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription