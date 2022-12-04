Services for Ann Nell Hockensmith Wiley, 91, will be at noon Friday at Ratterman Brothers, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville. A private burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Frankfort. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. She died Saturday.

