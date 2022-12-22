Services for Ann Newman Adams, 82, will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at Clark Funeral Home, 241 Rose Hill, Versailles. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Rose Crest Cemetery in Versailles. Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Mrs. Adams to First Baptist Church of Lawrenceburg. Adams died Wednesday, Dec. 21.

