Ann Penn Walton, age 93, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2021. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Mike Napier officiating, assisted by Rev. Wesley Noss. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. service time on Wednesday. 

Mrs. Walton was born in Frankfort on December 4, 1927, to the late George Samuel Penn and Kathleen N. Woods Penn. She retired from Farmer’s Bank after serving many years as a clerk.

Mrs. Walton was a member of Buck Run Baptist Church where she was Sunday School Secretary for 45 years. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing and time spent shared over a coffee with friends. 

She is survived by her children, Robert Lee Walton, Jr. (Cindy), Mariann W. Manns, and Pat Bailey (Donald); and grandchildren, Kelly Blevins (Randy), Krista Quarles (Steven), and Betsy Nickens (Kale). She was blessed with five great-grandsons, two great-granddaughters, and several nieces and nephews. 

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Walton, Sr.; son-in-law, Frank Manns; and by one sister and two brothers. 

Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends. 

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Franklin County Humane Society. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

