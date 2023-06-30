Ann “Nanny” Pewitt Brown, 92, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, surrounded by family. 

Born December 23, 1930, in Frankfort, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Harry V.  McChesney Jr. and Elizabeth Pressley McChesney; and the sister of the late Harry “Mac” McChesney III (1958).

Ann Pewitt Brown.jpeg

Ann Pewitt Brown
Service information

Jul 7
Funeral Service
Friday, July 7, 2023
1:00PM
Rogers Funeral Home
507 West 2nd Street
Frankfort, KY 40601
Jul 7
Interment Service
Friday, July 7, 2023
2:00PM
Frankfort Cemetery
215 E Main St
Frankfort, KY 40601
