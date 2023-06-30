Ann Pewitt Brown

Ann “Nanny” Pewitt Brown, 92, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, surrounded by family.
Born December 23, 1930, in Frankfort, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Harry V. McChesney Jr. and Elizabeth Pressley McChesney; and the sister of the late Harry “Mac” McChesney III (1958).
Ann graduated from Frankfort High School in 1948, and attended the University of Kentucky. She married the late Charles Oliver Pewitt Jr. (1982) of Frankfort in 1952 and the late William “Bill” Brown (1999) of Prospect, Kentucky, in 1987.
She was a member of the First Methodist Church of Frankfort, an advocate for Frankfort beautification, and a philanthropist within many organizations. Ann’s gifts extended to the First Methodist Church of Frankfort and Frankfort High School, as well as the new Frankfort Humane Society.
Ann loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren passionately. She never missed an occasion to celebrate them or send a card and her love, and she would find any chance she could to brag on them.
Ann also had three caregivers, Jenny Smith, Vanessa Hopper and Martha Smith, who cared for her over the last four years. These ladies became like family and she loved them dearly.
Ann was a homemaker and was truly gifted with the ability to create incredible beauty whether it be in her crafts, her home or her garden. Her incredible green thumb produced beautiful flowers indoors and out. Her family and friends will remember her competitive spirit, she loved games and played bridge most of her life.
She loved UK sports and in recent years found a new love for the NBA, and was a fan of the Phoenix Suns. Ann had certainty in life’s decisions, both big and small, and was a great lover of animals.
Ann is survived by her children, Steve Pewitt (Lana) of Frankfort, Kentucky, and Patricia “Trish” Jensen (Clark) of Dacula, Georgia; grandchildren, Patrick Pewitt (Courtney), Tyler Pewitt, Samantha Jensen Thomas (Will), Chesney Jensen, Amanda Brown Prescott (Al) and William Mark Brown (Amanda); and great-grandchild, Leeland Pressley Pewitt.
A funeral service will be held at Rogers Funeral Home on Friday, July 7, 2023, at 1 p.m., with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the Frankfort Cemetery.
