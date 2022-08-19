Funeral services for Ann Smith, 87, of Frankfort, will be noon Tuesday, Aug. 23, at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Todd Lester and Mark Anderson will officiate. Burial will follow in Hiseville Cemetery, Hiseville, Kentucky, at 3 p.m. (CST).

Reva Ann Smith.jpeg

Ann Smith

Ann died Wednesday in Louisville. She was an administrative specialist for Kentucky State Government and loved to travel. She visited all 50 states and over 25 countries. She was a member of Highland Christian Church, Red Hat Ladies, Flying Solo and the Capital City Gem and Mineral Club. 

To plant a tree in memory of Ann Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription