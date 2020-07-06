Visitation for Ann Donovan Southworth, 84, will be 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday at Johnson’s Funeral Home in Georgetown followed by a graveside service at 2 p.m. at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Stamping Ground. Southworth died Sunday.

To plant a tree in memory of Ann Southworth as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

