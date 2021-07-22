Services for Anna Appleby, wife of Harlan Appleby, are 11 a.m. CDT at Open Valley United Missionary Baptist Church in Cecilia. Arrangements are under the direction of Trent-Dowell Funeral Home in Hardinsburg. Appleby died Wednesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Anna Appleby as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

