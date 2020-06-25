Anna D. Barnes, age 95, gained her angel wings on Wednesday June 24, 2020, in Frankfort, Kentucky. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Monday, June 29, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. with Rev. Jon Sutphin officiating. Burial will follow at the Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Sunday, June 28, 2020, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. and from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. service time on Monday.
Ms. Barnes was born April 18, 1925, to the late Dennis Gordon and Bonnie Gordon. She was raised in Bagdad, Kentucky, and graduated from Bagdad High School in 1943.
She lived in Frankfort most of her life while keeping the family farm in Bagdad. She retired from the Frankfort Plant Board and travelled to many states across the U.S.
As a devout Christian, she was a longtime member of Crestwood Baptist Church and enjoyed being part of the Joy of Ruth Sunday School Class. She also frequently visited Providence Baptist Church.
She was a dedicated mother and grandmother, and always had a smile on her face for her great-grandson. She was a friend to many and a light to everyone she met. She was endearingly called Dee Dee and Granny D by so many that loved her.
She loved reading, walking, collecting Longaberger baskets, had an avid sweet tooth, and was a passionate UK Basketball fan.
She is survived by her two daughters, Darlene (Mark) Morris and Karen Barnes Casebier; her granddaughter, Jessica (Ryan) Tingle; and great-grandson, Tobias Tingle.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband James “Jimmy” Barnes; and only brother Neville Long.
Serving as pallbearers will be Mark Morris, Ryan Tingle, Jamie Welch, Ben Welch, Josh Welch and Ronnie Tingle. Honorary pallbearers will be John Ledford, Johnny Sherard, Mason Gravitt, Tobias Tingle, Teri Welch and Janet Tharpe.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Crestwood Baptist Church or Providence Baptist Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.