Anna Joyce Mapp, 66, passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021. She was born in Williamsburg, Kentucky, on December 13, 1954, to the late Hobert and Etta Melvina Upton Umber.

She was the Supervisor for Record Checks for the Kentucky State Police and was a member of Elm Street Baptist Church of Williamsburg, Kentucky. As a small child, she was gifted piano player and played for the Church.

She graduated from Williamsburg City High School and Berea College. She believed in God and was a professed Christian. Anna prayed and loved being a mother to her children.  

She is survived by her daughter, Yolonda Mapp, Frankfort; her sons, Derrek (Dixie) Mapp, Harrodsburg, Darek Mapp, Frankfort, and Nathan Mapp, Frankfort; her sisters, Emily Beatrice (Robert) Greenlee, OH, and Nellie E. (Jim) Williams, OH; her brother, Richard A. (Lauren) Umber, OH; her grandchildren, Lavon Dre’ Bowen, Kaeshawn Bowen, Lucian, Amaya, Derrek Jr., Savannah, Jackson, Jasmine, Cornelius, and James David; as well as her great-grandchildren, Kingston and Kyrionna.  

Celebration of Anna’s Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. 

Service information

Jul 3
Celebration of Anna's Life
Saturday, July 3, 2021
1:00PM-2:00PM
Clark Legacy Center - Versailles Rd
3000 Versailles Rd
Frankfort, KY 40601
Jul 3
Visitation
Saturday, July 3, 2021
11:00AM-1:00PM
Clark Legacy Center - Versailles Rd
3000 Versailles Rd
Frankfort, KY 40601
