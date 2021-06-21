Anna Frances (Doss) Lynch, age 60, of Frankfort, Kentucky, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021, at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

She was born September 8, 1960, in Woodford County, Kentucky, and was a beloved wife, mother, and nana. Anna enjoyed being outdoors and on the river with family/friends and loved traveling with her husband, Eddie, of 44 years. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandson, Bryce, he was the light of her life.

She is survived by her husband, Eddie Lynch; daughter, Sandy Lynch; grandson, Bryce Jump; her mother, Eva (Vaughn) Doss; two surviving brothers, Timothy Doss and Johnny Doss; and lots of extended family/friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Matt Doss, and brother, Matthew (Rinny) Doss.

Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Saffell House Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Frankfort.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Saffell House Funeral Home.

